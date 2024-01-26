Charlotte Schul Forum Discusses Our Connecting Spaces Feb 1

On February 1, 2024 from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, the UNC Charlotte Schul Forum takes a closer look at Our Connecting Spaces, asking how those areas enable connection or create barriers to economic connectedness — adding communities of faith and the education continuum to the exchange. What’s in the ground that makes connecting across differences difficult, and also focus on identifying the actions that can be taken to facilitate relationships and build networks that propel toward an improved quality of life and economic prosperity.

The schedule and details about the accompanying concurrent sessions are below.

Schul Forum – Schedule

1:00 Opening & Welcome

1:30 Our Connecting Spaces (concurrent sessions)



Mixed-Income Communities

Arts & Culture

Communities of Faith

Education Continuum

3:00 Snacks & Gambrell Poster Session

4:00 Key Note/Facilitated Panel Discussion

5:30 Closing & Gambrell Fellows Recognition

Reception honoring Gambrell Faculty Fellows

