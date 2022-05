UNC Chapel Hill became the first undefeated national champion since 2017 in its 12-11 win over Boston College for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship. The #1 ranked Tar Heels finished the season a perfect 22-0, setting a school record for wins. Hero in the semifinal game against Northwestern, Sam Geiersbach, led North Carolina in scoring with a hat trick and earned NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.

