UNC Wilmington Department of Marine Biology Gifts Extinct Gray Whale Specimen to Smithsonian

When Rita and Tom McCabe started collecting shells, fossils, and treasures like megalodon teeth during leisurely walks along the shoreline of West Onslow Beach in the 1970s, they gradually found a variety of larger bones that they kept stored in their garage for years. When Rita was ready to part with some of their collection, the McCabes called the UNCW Department of Biology and Marine Biology to see if it would be interested in a donation.

