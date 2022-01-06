UNC Charlotte Spring Semester Classes To Start Remotely

UNC Charlotte’s spring semester classes will be administered remotely due to the spike in COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant. All undergraduate and graduate classes will begin virtually Jan. 10 through Jan. 24 — according to an email to UNCC students.

The Charlotte Observer reported that UNC Charlotte spokeswoman Buffie Stephens said UNC Charlotte works in consultation with the UNC system and public health officials. “Omicron cases are increasing rapidly across the nation and new information prompted Charlotte to make the best decision for the health and safety of our campus,” Stephens said in an emailed statement. “We alerted the campus community several times that our plans were subject to change as the situation evolved and to monitor their email for the latest updates.”