US News And World Report Recognizes UNC Charlotte For Best Graduate Programs In The Nation

UNC Charlotte has been recognized for some of the best graduate programs in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. In total, 11 programs were among the top 100 in the country by the publication.

“UNC Charlotte is committed to offering programs that meet the needs of our region and prepare our graduates to be successful in some of the nation’s fastest growing industries,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our recognition by U.S. News and World Report further demonstrates that our master’s and doctoral students are provided with top-tier teaching, mentoring and training, offering them a competitive advantage as they build meaningful careers.”

