US News & World Ranks Charlotte Among Nation’s Top Engineering Programs

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering is again among the nation’s top graduate engineering programs, according to rankings released by U.S. News & World Report today.

During the past two years, the W.S. Lee College of Engineering climbed 17 spots on the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Engineering Schools rankings. In addition, the college again ranked in the top 100 in the nation in three specialty rankings:

Best Civil Engineering Programs

Best Electrical Engineering Programs

Best Mechanical Engineering Programs

Reinforcing the University’s trajectory toward top-tier research status, the W.S. Lee College of Engineering earned the highest “field weighted citation impact” score of any engineering college in the Carolinas and Virginia. This means the greater academic community is engaging with and referencing the scholarly research that engineering faculty have conducted and published in leading journals and periodicals.

“Our rising rankings reflect the strong work of the college, especially the research talent of our faculty,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “We have and will continue to intensify our research activities through our centers, such as BATT CAVE, the Charlotte AIR Institute and the Center for Precision Metrology. As we grow and deepen our impact, UNC Charlotte is helping lead the next generation of American discovery.”

Read the entire story on the W.S. Lee College of Engineering website at https://engr.charlotte.edu/2024/06/17/engineering-graduate-programs-earn-higher-recognition-in-u-s-news-rankings/.

