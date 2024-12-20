Vitamin String Quartet At Queens University Jan 23

January 23, 2025 @ 7:30pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement

Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. From Billie Eilish to Bjork, Maroon 5 to Nirvana, VSQ approaches their renditions with innovation and care, breathing new life into each. To date, these heartfelt recordings have earned over 2 billion streams. Seven of VSQ’s albums charted on Billboard, peaking at #4 in both Classical and Classical Crossover. At this moment, they are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world.

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Cardi B to Björk, Studio Ghibli to goth metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love.

Tickets $29-$55 | $25 Students

