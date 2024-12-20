Central Piedmont STEM Tank Group Delivers Presentation At State Symposium

Between Dec. 4-17, one group from Central Piedmont Community College’s STEM Tank and one student from the Honeywell STEM Scholars Program presented virtually during the 20th Annual State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium.

The students’ presentations were based on one STEM Tank project and a summer research project outlined below:

STEM Tank:

Project: “CPCC STEM-focused Daycare, The CP Cub Care”

Students: Brenda Sayonara Souza Oliveira, Daria Yushchenko, Hermela Yosef, David Diza, Mike Vargas.

Honeywell STEM scholar:

Project: Project completed at UNC Charlotte “Cybersecurity in the Sun: Exploring Solar Powered Cyber Attacks on Power Grids”

Student: Nicholas Wind-McJetters

