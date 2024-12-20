Charlotte Streamlines NIL Efforts With The Niners Collective

As part of Charlotte’s continued efforts to streamline support of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) efforts for Charlotte student-athletes, Charlotte’s previously two-pronged donor collective structure has been consolidated into a singular entity — the Niners Collective.

Donors who support the Niners Collective will also now receive 49er Club priority points for their contributions – a new and exciting way to support the 49ers. Specifically, 49er Club members will be awarded three points for each $100 donated during the fiscal year. For more detailed information about how these points will be awarded, contact a member of the foundation staff at 704-687-4950 or e-mail [email protected].

The Niners Collective aims to support and house all NIL-related activities for Charlotte student-athletes under one umbrella. CharlotteNIL.com will also serve as the hub connecting Charlotte fans to student-athletes for collective and one-to-one connections through the Niner Exchange.

“A singular collective is critical to the support of our student-athletes’ NIL opportunities as the collegiate model continues to evolve,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We are so thankful to the leadership of the Niners Collective for taking on this charge to push the 49ers forward. As we embark on this new era of Charlotte Football under the leadership of Tim Albin, as well as strengthen support for basketball and all of our Niners teams, NIL is more important than ever.”

Alongside the Niners Collective, the 49er Club will continue to support student-athlete scholarship opportunities, capital gifts, and program operational support initiatives.

A completely re-branded and refreshed website for the Niners Collective is in progress, and fans may choose to support any Charlotte athletic program of their choice through the collective.

