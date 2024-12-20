Charlotte’s Lara Kretschmer, Jessica Ricks, And Lauren Nixon Earn All-District Honors

Lara Kretschmer, Jessica Ricks, and Lauren Nixon of the Charlotte Volleyball team have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, announced on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

The 2024 Academic All-District® Volleyball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must have over a 3.5 GPA while playing in 90% of their team’s matches. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Kretschmer, a grad student from Berlin, Germany, is pursuing her master’s degree in engineering management with a 4.0 GPA. This season, Kretschmer started in 28 of Charlotte’s 29 matches. Kretschmer led the Niners with 90 total blocks and was second with 25 solo blocks. She reached double digit digs in four matches this season with a high of 20 versus N.C. Central.

Ricks, a graduate student from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, is pursuing her master’s degree in data science & business Analytics. This season, Ricks played in all 29 matches while making 24 starts. Ricks was an all-around force for Charlotte this season. She was second on the team with 264 kills, and fourth with 160 digs including seven matches with at least 10+ digs. Of those seven games, she had double digit kills in four of them to notch double doubles.

Nixon, a junior from Middletown, Indiana, holds a 3.95 GPA in Exercise Science – Pre-Professional Concentration with a minor in Psychology. Nixon’s best individual performance came on senior day versus Temple when she recorded a career high of 42 assists. She reached her season-high of 12 digs on three occasions.

