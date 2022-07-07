Wayfind Scholars Heading To Wingate University

Three years after starting a college-access program in conjunction with Union County Public Schools, Wingate University on Thursday handed out full-tuition scholarships to 11 Wayfind scholars who are headed into their senior years of high school this fall. “I am humbled to lead a program that can transform the lives of such deserving young people. I cannot wait to see Wayfind scholars graduate from high school, from Wingate University, and move on to graduate school or start a professional career,” said Dr. Abby Holland, the program’s director. “With the generous funding from the Jessie Ball duPont fund, we’ll be able to provide more enriching experiences for mentors and scholars while further easing the financial burden of attending college.”

