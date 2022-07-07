Pfeiffer University Boys Of Summer Join The CPL

Five Pfeiffer University Falcon baseball players have joined teams in the Coastal Plain League (CPL), an elite summer collegiate league operating in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. The platyers are: Josh Topper, Bryce Marsh, Dakota Caughey, Jacob Landis, and John Owen. “This is a huge accomplishment for these players to go compete in one of the better collegiate summer leagues” said Craig Bolton, Pfeiffer’s Head Baseball Coach. “I also believe it shows that we have really good players here at Pfeiffer, players who can compete with anyone.”

MORE …