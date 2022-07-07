Society for the Study of Social Problems Awards Davidson College Professor The C. Wright Mills Distinction
Davidson College Professor Joseph Ewoodzie wins the 2021 C. Wright Mills Award for his book, Getting Something to Eat in Jackson: Race, Class, and Food in the American South. The distinction is awarded annually by the Society for the Study of Social Problems to the author of the book that “best exemplifies outstanding social science research and a great understanding of the individual and society.”