New Executive Director For Gambrell Center At Queens University Charlotte

Laura Kratt, a seasoned arts administrator with more than 30 years of experience, has been named executive director of the Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement at Queens University of Charlotte effective July 18. “Laura’s background reflects a strong commitment to using the arts as a vehicle for connection and community in every place she has served,” said Jennifer Eriksen, vice president for advancement at Queens. “Her passion and leadership will certainly propel the Gambrell Center to new heights.”

