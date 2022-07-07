UNC Chapel Hill Conservation Lab Saves Endangered Documents

The Conservation Lab is where conservation technician Sam Huener and other members of the team repair special collections materials in Wilson Library. They work on everything from historic documents that tell the story of North Carolina and the South to rare books that chronicle human endeavors over centuries.“Part of the appeal of visiting special collections, especially as an undergrad, is to see a piece of paper with handwriting on it from 1720 or whenever,” Huener said. “It can be a visceral experience to have the material culture right there and interact with it.”

MORE …