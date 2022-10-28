Wingate Opera Performing “The Cousin from Nowhere”

Every year when selecting an opera to perform in the fall, the Wingate University Music Department considers one question above all others: What will benefit students the most?

“We look at the students we have,” says Dr. Jessie Wright Martin, director of opera. “What is going to serve them best?”

A year after a veteran cast performed the collegiate debut of an original show, Wingate Opera is back with a younger group performing the operetta The Cousin from Nowhere. The comic tale of childhood sweethearts and mistaken identity will be performed Oct. 28 and 29 in McGee Theatre, in the University’s Batte Center.

