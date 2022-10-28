UNC Race Admissions Case Before The US Supreme Court Monday

This coming Monday, October 31, UNC-Chapel Hill will defend its practice of weighing race as one of its criteria in admissions. UNC will argue against the organization called Students for Fair Admissions, which brought the case to the Court.

Issues: (1) Whether the Supreme Court should overrule Grutter v. Bollinger and hold that institutions of higher education cannot use race as a factor in admissions; and (2) whether a university can reject a race-neutral alternative because it would change the composition of the student body, without proving that the alternative would cause a dramatic sacrifice in academic quality or the educational benefits of overall student-body diversity.

