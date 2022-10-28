Charlotte 49er Named To Conference USA Academic First Team

For the third time in her career, Charlotte 49ers women’s soccer senior Julia Patrum was named to the Conference USA All-Academic First Team, the league office announced this morning (Oct. 28).



Patrum becomes the third Niner to receive three First Team All-Academic nods from C-USA in her career, joining Martha Thomas and Megan Greene, and the fifth overall, joining Nikki Czaplicki (Labuda) and Megan Minnix from Charlotte’s time in the Atlantic 10.

