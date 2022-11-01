UNC Charlotte And German University Expand Opportunities For Students And Faculty

UNC Charlotte and the Hochschule Niederrhein University of Applied Science in Germany have signed a collaborative agreement that will expand opportunities for Charlotte students and faculty in the William States Lee College of Engineering to study and research in Germany.

The agreement was officially signed by UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber and Hochschule Niederrhein President Marion Halfmann at a ceremony on Charlotte’s campus Monday, Oct. 24.

“This partnership will not only enrich the students’ academic and personal lives, it will also strengthen our ties with our regional German industrial partners,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering. “It will enhance the college’s educational and research knowledge and expertise in our key growth areas including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, smart cities and transformational energy.”

