World Favorite Vitamin String Quartet At Queens University Jan 23

Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. From Billie Eilish to Bjork, Maroon 5 to Nirvana, VSQ approaches their renditions with innovation and care, breathing new life into each. To date, these heartfelt recordings have earned over 2 billion streams. Seven of VSQ’s albums charted on Billboard, peaking at #4 in both Classical and Classical Crossover. At this moment, they are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world.

Tickets $29-$55 | $25 Students

