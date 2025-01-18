ASO Comedy Show Starring Rami Abushhab At Charlotte Jan 17
Date and Time
- Friday, January 17 2025 at 6:30 PM EST to
- Friday, January 17 2025 at 8:30 PM EST
Location
- McKnight Hall
- 9025 University Rd, Charlotte, NC 28223, Charlotte, North Carolina
Rami Abushhab is a creative writer, actor, and standup comedian based in Chicago, Illinois. As a comedian, Rami has performed in some of the biggest comedy clubs in the country including The Laugh Factory, Zanies, The Comic Strip Live, and many more. Rami had a supporting role in the film “BJ’s Mobile Gift Shop” which was an official selection of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Rami has a wide variety of skills that range all the way from creative writing to being a fluent Arabic speaker.