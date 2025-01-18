Charlotte BusinessNiner Alumni Share Wisdom From Their Career Paths Jan 24
Career paths are rarely linear – often unplanned, but always exciting. This spring, the Belk College of Business Graduate Programs is bringing back some #BusinessNiner alumni to highlight their professional journeys post-degree, offering the wisdom of a road traveled (and traveling). Build your Niner Network by attending these events while exploring your own career path.
January 24 alumni speakers
- Alex Ginger (MBA) – Contract Manager, LPL Financial
- Brittany Wright (MAFI) – Business Control Manager, Bank of America
- Elliot Otelsberg (B.S., Finance) – Director, Internal Distribution & Product Proficiency, TIAA
- Stephen Lilly (MBA) – Senior Business Execution Consultant, Wells Fargo