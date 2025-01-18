Charlotte Coach Benavia Jenkins Signs Nicolette Connell And Peyton Neal

Charlotte Volleyball Head Coach Benavia Jenkins has announced the signing of freshman Nicolette Connell and transfer Peyton Neal to the 2025 roster.

Peyton Neal joins Charlotte after two seasons at Marshall. The libero from Nolensville, Tennessee appeared in 44 matches for The Herd totaling 639 digs (3.99 D/S). In her sophomore season (2024) she averaged 4.16 digs per set with her game-high being 26 which she reached twice. During her freshman season, she eclipsed the 30-dig mark on two occasions, with 35 being her career-high. Offensively, she recorded four service aces in a game three times.

“We are excited to have Peyton Neal join the Charlotte volleyball family,” said Jenkins. “With her experience in the libero role, Peyton will bring a competitive edge to our back row defense and serve-receive game. She’s a dynamic player who will elevate our team’s performance, and I can’t wait to see her thrive in our program. Welcome to Niner Nation, Peyton!”

Nicolette Connell comes to Charlotte from Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina. Connell was recognized as all-region player of the year for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons as well as defensive player of the year. At the Carolina Challenge Tournament, she was named to the all-tournament team while making the North/South All Star Team. Academically, she was an honor roll student all four years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicolette Connell to the Charlotte volleyball family,” said Jenkins. “As a freshman defensive specialist, Nicolette’s skills in passing and defense will bring great energy and depth to our team. I’m excited to see her growth and impact on the court as she begins her journey with us. Welcome to Niner Nation, Nicolette!”

