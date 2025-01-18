2025 MLK Breakfast Celebration At Central Piedmont Jan. 23

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Central Piedmont Community College Student Life will host a captivating ceremony from 9to 10:30 a.m. on Central Campus, Parr Center, Collaboration Stairs, to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.

The program will include inspiring music, thought-provoking readings, historical reenactments, and an uplifting call to action.

Participants should be prepared to have engaging conversations and meaningful reflection.

Light refreshments will be served after the event.

We would love for you to be part of this special occasion!

Please RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 21.

