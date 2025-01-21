Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery Celebrates 60 Years Of Art With “Generations”

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Department of Art & Art History, the Projective Eye Gallery presents Generations, an exhibition of exemplary work by departmental alumni and legacy faculty.

In 1964, the acclaimed North Carolina painter Maud Gatewood was hired by Bonnie Cone to begin arts programming at the new Charlotte College campus. The following year, Charlotte College was added to the UNC System and became UNC Charlotte. Over the next decade, Gatewood developed courses and hired colleagues, spearheaded the design of an arts building and its facilities, and sustained dialogue with institutions such as the Mint Museum and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Both the department and the university have grown dramatically in the intervening years, as more than 3,000 alumni have graduated from the visionary program Gatewood founded.

Highlighting the program’s decades of accomplishments, Generations features work by Eric Anderson, Susan Brenner, Edwina Bringle, Keith Bryant, Sara Catapano, Ann Carter, Jen Clay, Lili Corbus, Alexandra Giannell, John Hairston, Adé Hogue, Heather Hoover, Eldred Hudson, Susan Jedzrejewski, Jason Losko, Nadia Meadows, Carmen Neely, Martha Strawn, and Winston Tite.

Learn more about the Department’s history in this “tapestry” of stories and resources

