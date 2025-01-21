Message From The UNC Charlotte Women’s Club Basketball Team

We are the UNC Charlotte Women’s Club Basketball Team, a passionate and driven women’s club basketball team with big dreams and even bigger hearts. As we prepare for an exciting season, we are reaching out to our community for support. Our goal is to raise $2000, which will cover essential expenses such as equipment, travel, tournament fees, and uniforms. These resources are crucial to ensuring that every team member can fully participate and compete at their best.

Basketball is more than just a game for us—it’s an opportunity for personal growth, building lifelong friendships, and empowering one another both on and off the court. By contributing to our campaign, you’re not only supporting a season of games but also investing in a team that values teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship.

Your support, no matter the amount, makes a direct impact on our journey. We are committed to representing our community with pride, determination, and a love for the game. Thank you for helping us achieve our goals and for believing in the power of women in sports!

Together, let’s make this season unforgettable!

24-25 Women’s Club Basketball Team Roster

Maggie Jolly

Lauryn Craig

Mckay Morris

Laurel Zlotkowski

Anika Darekar

Ashley Santamaria

Crawford Ramsey

Emily Smith

Emma Culbertson

Joi Peterson

Kennedy Moulton

Liz Chapman

Meme Edwards

Mo Balogun

Peyton Spaugh

Sam Murdock

Your donation will help cover the cost of expenses related to Women’s Club Basketball (equipment, uniforms, refs, etc.).

You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email ([email protected]).

