YouTube® FX Shorts At Central Piedmont July 28-31

Starts: 7/28/2025

Ends: 7/31/2025

Times: 9AM – 12PM

Levine Campus:

2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC

Are you ready to have your creations go viral? Take your content creation skills to the next level through editing and visual effects! Learn end-to-end post-production skills while creating visual shorts worthy of your favorite social media site. The skills learned in this class can be applied to all types of video production, long or short! Topics cover video editing basics, color grading for that visual pop, and creating advanced VFX composites. Student projects are available on a password-protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family. Students will work in pairs or teams for most of the program.

Fee includes camp t-shirt (adult sizes only)

MORE >>>