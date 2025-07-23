Community Engagement Persists With Charlotte UrbanCORE Appointee Tamara Johnson

Tamara Johnson, director of engaged scholarship, has been appointed interim director of urbanCORE, effective immediately, and will report to Lori Thomas, executive director of the Charlotte Urban Institute and Regional Data Trust. Johnson succeeds Byron White, who left the University earlier this month.

“Tamara has been with urbanCORE from its inception and has long been immersed in community engaged research and enriching the student experience through experiential and community-based learning and civic engagement,” said Provost Jennifer Troyer. “I am confident in her ability to provide continuity needed to ensure that the important community engagement work of urbanCORE will persist as we examine future needs.”

As director of engaged scholarship Johnson was responsible for developing policies, structures and programming that supports engaged scholarship and enriches the student experience through experiential and community-based learning, civic engagement and international education. She advances the University’s civic learning and democratic engagement initiatives by coordinating the work of the 49er Democracy Experience.



Johnson holds a doctorate in geography from UNC Chapel Hill.

