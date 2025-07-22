Queens University Women’s Volleyball Earns Team Academic Award

Queens University of Charlotte women’s volleyball has once again proven its excellence in the classroom, earning the 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, sponsored by INTENT. This marks the program’s ninth all-time academic award and its eighth consecutive honor dating back to 2018. The Royals also earned the award in 2015.

The AVCA Team Academic Award recognizes volleyball programs that maintain a year-long cumulative team grade-point average of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale. This year, a record-breaking 1,450 collegiate and high school volleyball teams across the country earned the distinction, demonstrating the sport’s dedication to academic achievement alongside athletic success.

We pride ourselves on having well rounded student-athletes that not only excel on the volleyball court, but in the classroom,” Head Coach Matt Stolz said of the honor. “Earning the AVCA Team Academic Award is a team goal every year and I am proud that we’ve accomplished that. Our student-athletes are well rounded and take pride in their academics.”

For a full list of the honorees, visit www.avca.org/polls-awards/.

Queens volleyball begins its 2025 season under new Head Coach Matt Stolz on August 29 at the UNC Greensboro Tournament.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals women’s volleyball team on Instagram and Twitter/X stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>