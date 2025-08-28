1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Pink At Queens University

October 6, 2025 7:00 PM

Gambrell Center

How can we lead more satisfying personal and professional lives? In today’s fast-paced world, this question has become more pressing than ever for both individuals and organizations alike. #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink has found the answer in an unlikely place.

In this provocative and engaging presentation, Pink will reveal a new approach to working smarter and living better by examining our most understood emotion: regret. He will show why the ever-popular “No Regrets” philosophy is utter nonsense. Everyone has regrets. And if we handle our regrets strategically, Pink says, they can be one of the most powerful ways we have to sharpen our decisions, elevate our performance, and deepen our sense of meaning.

To tell his stories and share his insights, Pink will draw on two massive and unprecedented research projects: The American Regret Project, the largest sampling of U.S. attitudes on regret ever conducted, and the World Regret Survey, which has collected more than 16,000 regrets from people in 105 countries. The result is a presentation packed with big ideas, practical takeaways, and a dose of inspiration.

You will learn:

The 4 core regrets that people around the world have – and what that teaches us about the good life,

A science-based, 3-step process to convert your existing regrets into tools for increasing happiness and boosting performance,

How simple, engaging techniques like “regret circles” and “failure resumes” can transform negative emotions into positive forces,

The Regret Optimization Principle offers a systematic method for anticipating and avoiding future regrets.

