Charlotte’s Belk College’s Gold Standard Will Reward Student Initiatives

A new initiative called the Gold Standard will encourage, support and reward Belk College of Business undergraduates who pursue high-impact experiences to prepare for successful careers.

“The evidence is clear that experiential learning opportunities enhance students’ skills, engagement and career readiness,” said Natasha Randle, associate dean for undergraduate programs. “The Gold Standard allows us to highlight the importance of high-impact experiences, while also providing meaningful acknowledgement of students’ initiative and achievements. This will serve as a marker of excellence for the students and also for employers, as the students showcase their readiness.”

Students who fulfill the Gold Standard requirements and complete at least three experiences will graduate with special distinction. They will receive a gold medallion at commencement and earn a digital badge for use on résumés, LinkedIn and other professional opportunities. The badge will highlight each student’s commitment to excellence and career readiness.

“We created the Gold Standard in direct response to what our business partners tell us they want to see when bringing on new talent,” said Belk College Dean Richard Buttimer. “We are enriching students’ experiences, to give them a jump start on their careers, while also creating a unique opportunity to fulfill the needs of employers in the Charlotte region. With the Gold Standard, we continue our efforts to solve complex challenges businesses face, in this case finding talented and prepared employees.”

The Gold Standard program requires students to complete at least three of these types of high-impact experiences:

Internships

Study abroad

Project-based learning

Case competitions and other experiential workshops and seminars

Undergraduate research

Significant leadership roles

As Gold Standard embarks on its inaugural year, Business Niners are invited to chart their own path of high-impact experiences and set themselves apart in an increasingly competitive job market. Enrollment is now open, and students can find program details on the Belk College of Business website and by engaging with the professional development team at bcobgoldstandard@charlotte.edu.

