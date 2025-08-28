Charlotte Alumni Association Provides A Weekend In New York City For The Army Football Game

The UNC Charlotte Alumni Association has partnered with Sports & Entertainment Travel (SET) to provide 49er alumni and fans an exciting weekend in New York City surrounding the Charlotte at Army Football Game at West Point on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Enjoy Manhattan hotel accommodations, game day ferry, welcome event, and more.

Full travel package includes:

Accommodations at the New York Hilton Midtown

Friday Night Reception / Welcome Event

Round-trip game day Motorcoach Transfers from Hotel to access the Ferry

Round-trip chartered game day Seastreak Ferry and West Point Campus Pier to Stadium shuttles

Official 49er "Sailgate" including food + beverages onboard ferry from NYC to West Point

Charlotte vs. Army Football Game Ticket in the Charlotte fan section

Official Charlotte Souvenir

Name Badge and Lanyard

Sports & Entertainment Travel Hotel Hospitality Desk

Gameday-only package includes:

Round-trip chartered game day Seastreak Ferry and West Point Campus Pier to Stadium shuttles

Official 49er "Sailgate" including food + beverages onboard ferry from NYC to West Point

Charlotte vs. Army Football Game Ticket in the Charlotte fan section

Name Badge and Lanyard

