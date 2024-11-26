JCSU’s Shirley Townsend Connecting Students With More Scholarships

By GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Sixty-five percent of Johnson C. Smith University students are Pell Grant-eligible, a statistic that underscores the exceptional financial need of its students.

In 2023, JCSU began working to connect students with more scholarship opportunities by hiring Shirley Townsend as the Scholarship Coordinator and Financial Aid Counselor.

“When I was in college, I was a first-gen student,” reflected Townsend. “I would have loved to have someone to sit with me and tell me about scholarship opportunities or have someone who could help me navigate through the application process.”

In her role at JCSU, that’s exactly what she gets to do.

Townsend is responsible for running the application process for JCSU’s Presidential and James B. Duke Scholars and is the campus advisor for JCSU UNCF ambassadors. She also emails students twice a week with external and internal scholarship opportunities.

Additionally, Townsend offers one-on-one sessions via BullsNav. During the sessions, students can learn about some of the scholarships they qualify for or receive advice and assistance throughout their application process.

But perhaps most importantly, Townsend said her role allows her to focus on strengthening donor-to-student relationships through campus visits from businesses and individual donors.

“Scholarships are important because they can help students be able to navigate to school without having to deal with the stressors of finding ways to fund their education,” she said. “Parker Poe Law Firm recently came to campus and had a session with our students. Later, they ended up funding a full-year scholarship for one student and gave an additional $5,000 to another.”

Tyler Bowers, a sophomore Business Administration major, was disappointed he wasn’t able to meet the Parker Poe representatives but was excited to learn from Townsend that they had scholarship opportunities available.

“Ms. Townsend played a significant role in me receiving this scholarship,” said Bowers, the full-year scholarship recipient. “She wrote one of my letters of recommendation and ensured I applied for the scholarship when I missed the three representatives from Parker Poe who came to campus to discuss the scholarship.”

Bowers said scholarships like these mean the world to him.

“I no longer have to search the web for scholarships,” he said. “I can focus on dialing in on a career path and equipping myself with the proper skills necessary to succeed in my industry.”

Kyndall Ragins, a senior in the Political Science program, received the $5,000 scholarship. She was connected to the scholarship after her mom saw the opportunity on one of the University’s Instagram pages.

As a senior, Ragins wasn’t sure if she qualified. She applied and received an interview for the scholarship. Townsend said that Parker Poe Law Firm was so impressed by Ragins they gave her $5,000 as an investment in her future as a lawyer.

“As I prepare to graduate and transition to law school, the funds provide much-needed financial support for my next steps,” she said. “Law school is a significant investment, and this scholarship helps alleviate some of that burden, allowing me to focus on achieving my goals. It’s a stepping stone that makes my future feel more within reach.”

Townsend’s efforts, in collaboration with the Financial Aid Office, Institutional Advancement and Career Services, have brought several other business donors to campus to speak with students. Some of these partners include Barings, Deloitte and the Duke Foundation.

According to Townsend, several more opportunities to connect with partners like these will come in the form of her Golden Opportunity Scholarship series, where she will host an organization or business that is promoting a scholarship that will be highlighted each month.

As National Scholarship Month comes to an end, Ragins and Townsend have practical advice to give to those still searching for extra funding for their education.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” said Ragins. “Even if you feel like you might not qualify, take the chance and apply anyway. You never know what could happen. Be sure to use every resource available.”

“JCSU offers many services that relate to the scholarship application process,” added Townsend. “Students can use tutorial services to help them write scholarship essays and can also attend additional Career Services events. Scholarships aren’t just for funding, they are also a great way to network, build long-lasting relationships, get advice and expand knowledge of different businesses and resources that are in the area.”

Townsend reminded students to be on the lookout for emails from scholarships@jcsu.edu for upcoming opportunities and said she is always available via appointments in BullsNav to help students at JCSU finance their future.

