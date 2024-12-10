Johnson & Wales Coach Courtney Orr Recruits Tremendous Talent

Johnson & Wales Charlotte softball head coach Courtney Orr is excited to announce the signing of Jaden Hamilton to the 2025 recruiting class.

Hamilton plays catcher and third base at Buckeye Valley High School and is slated to graduate this month. She earned Honorable Mention All-Central Buckeye League honors and helped lead the Barons to the Central Buckeye League crown in 2024. BVHS then advanced to the second round of hte OHSAA playoffs. She has played club softball for Ohio Stealth for the past four years.

She is the daughter of Amanda and Jeffery Hamilton and plans to major in Health Science at Johnson & Wales. She has earned numerous academic awards, including the 4.0 Award, Merit Roll, and Scholar Athlete Award. Hamilton had several reasons for choosing to become a Wildcat. “On the athletic side, I was super excited to play for Coach Orr and be a part of her now growing program,” Hamilton continued, “Academically, I loved the Health Science program and the size and location of the campus.”

Coach Orr has seen Hamilton develop over the last few years and is excited to have the chance to coach her. “Jaden is a tremendous talent I’ve known for a few years now and cannot wait to get her on campus to see what she can do as a Wildcat!”

MORE >>>