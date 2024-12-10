Meet The Fall 2024 Student Commencement Speakers At Charlotte

Congratulations to the fall 2024 student commencement speakers Jeremiah Morris, Anna Whitlow, Christopher Lacy and Gina Merrell.

Jeremiah A. Morris is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, for the College of Health and Human Services, College of Humanities & Earth and the Klein College of Science. He will receive a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and English.

“My UNC Charlotte journey has been amazing,” Morris said. “UNC Charlotte has taught me the value of being a scholar and learning how to navigate research opportunities. It has shaped me into a scholar, thinker and analytical strategist.”

After graduation, Morris plans to pursue a Ph.D. in English, African American literature or joint African American studies.

Anna M. Whitlow is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, for the College of Arts + Architecture, Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics, Cato College of Education and William States Lee College of Engineering. She will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance.

“UNC Charlotte has connected me with friends that have contributed to who I am today,” Whitlow said. “I am beyond thankful for them. They encourage, support and are a great joy in my life. Thank you, UNC Charlotte, for connecting us together!”

After graduation, Whitlow will begin work with Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management program -in July, where she hopes to help people have financial peace of mind, while contributing to and serving their community.

Christopher P. Lacy is the class speaker for the doctoral hooding ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. He will receive a doctorate in educational leadership.

“What I’ve loved most about my UNC Charlotte journey is the incredible energy and life surrounding the UNC Charlotte community,” Lacy said. “The support, mentorship and camaraderie I’ve experienced in my programs have been invaluable, helping me grow academically, professionally and personally. Being part of Charlotte’s thriving community has truly been life-changing — in the best way possible.”

After graduation, Lacy will continue his work in K-12 educator support and continuous improvement while pursuing research focused on classroom management and the development of beginning teachers.

Gina L. Merrell is the class speaker for the commencement ceremony at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, for the Graduate School. She will receive a master’s degree in public administration.

“I have loved meeting new people who love public service as much as I do and have learned so much from them,” Merrell said. “I am so grateful for this experience, learning from my professors and understanding the theoretical components of the work that I have dedicated my life to.”

After graduation, Merrill plans to continue her work in local government with Mecklenburg County, and hopes to find a way to help develop and mentor the next generation of public administrators.

