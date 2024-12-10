Charlotte Celebrates Honors Students And Research Scholars

Approximately 100 undergraduate students shared their research via oral or poster presentations at the 2024 Honors Research Symposium held Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Cone University Center.

The annual event, hosted by the Honors College in collaboration with the Office of Undergraduate Research, gives undergraduate honors students, merit scholars and OUR students a unique opportunity to present the results of their inquiries or research projects to the campus community.

“Every individual and collaborative group that engages in inquiry and research has the unique responsibility to share their findings and results with real-world audiences for the betterment of our society and collective knowledge,” said Cindy Gilson, associate dean of the Honors College, to the student presenters. “All of your work is important and meaningful, because you are producing new knowledge that wasn’t there before.”

The symposium also included an alumni panel moderated by Abbey Beam, a student in the University Honors Program and OUR. Yuliana Ganan ’24 and Alexander Toback ’24 spoke about the benefits of honors programs and research projects.. Ganan is pursuing a Master of Public Health in epidemiology at UNC Charlotte, and Toback is cofounder of ECD Global, a nonprofit organization focused on early childhood development worldwide.

View the research presented at the symposium and photos from the event.

