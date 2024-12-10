Tim Albin Named Head Coach Of Charlotte 49ers Football

A two-time Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year and newly minted MAC champion, Tim Albin from Ohio University was named Charlotte’s fourth full-time head football coach, Sunday, Dec. 8.

“It is a true privilege and honor to welcome Tim, his wife Brooke, daughter Tori and son Treyce to Charlotte,” said Mike Hill, director of athletics. “We had incredible interest in this position, which speaks to the remarkable opportunity ahead of Tim and the program he will build here in the Queen City. From the outset, we sought an experienced collegiate coach with a proven record of sustained success on the field and in the recruitment and development of student-athletes. Tim’s professional accolades and resume check all those boxes, but his leadership, stewardship and commitment to the holistic development of our football student-athletes set him apart.”

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber added, “Coach Albin brings not only an impressive record of success on the field but a deep commitment to the development of student-athletes as leaders and scholars. Under his leadership, I am confident that our football program will continue to grow, thrive and represent Charlotte with pride.”

Albin comes to Charlotte following four seasons as the head coach at Ohio University, where he posted a 33-19 record including a 23-9 mark against conference opponents. Over the past three seasons, Albin led the Bobcats to 30 wins including three straight 10-win seasons from 2022-24and a 20-4 mark vs. MAC foes. The 30 wins marked the most successful three-year run in program history.

Read more on the Charlotte 49ers website at https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2024/12/8/albin-named-charlotte-head-football-coach.aspx.

