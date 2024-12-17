Charlotte Architecture Students Receive AIA Design Awards
Congratulations to the recipients of the Student Design Awards at the AIA Charlotte 2024 Awards Ceremony last month! The following architecture students were recognized:
Early Design Student Award – “Superhero House” – Katie Modlin
Early Design Student Award – “Tiny House Factory” – Franklin Bell
Advanced Design Student Award – “Sentium” – Omar Awadallah & Cami Magallanes Lagos
Advanced Design Student Award – “Behind the Curtain” – Amir Heydarpour & Aidan Martinez
Professor Marc Manack’s firm, SILO, also received recognition for three projects!
Alum Natasha Edwards ’09, AIA Charlotte treasurer, gave out the certificates! Congrats to all
