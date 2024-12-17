Tuesday, December 17, 2024
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Harris YMCA Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont Dec 21-22

Join in the family-friendly performance of everyone’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker Ballet, presented by the Harris YMCA Performing Company – our 22nd annual production. All sales are final; no refunds or cancellations.

The 9:30 Meet and Greet is for the 10:30 show on 12/21,and the 12:00 Meet and Greet is for the 1:00 show on 12/22.  Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage and have early seating! 

SHOW TIMES

  •  21 Dec 2024
  •  10:30am
  •  21 Dec 2024
  •  1:30pm
  •  21 Dec 2024
  •  4:30pm
  •  21 Dec 2024
  •  7:30pm
  •  22 Dec 2024
  •  1:00pm
  •  22 Dec 2024
  •  4:00pm

