Harris YMCA Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont Dec 21-22

Join in the family-friendly performance of everyone’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker Ballet, presented by the Harris YMCA Performing Company – our 22nd annual production. All sales are final; no refunds or cancellations.

The 9:30 Meet and Greet is for the 10:30 show on 12/21,and the 12:00 Meet and Greet is for the 1:00 show on 12/22. Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage and have early seating!

SHOW TIMES

21 Dec 2024

10:30am

21 Dec 2024

1:30pm

21 Dec 2024

4:30pm

21 Dec 2024

7:30pm

22 Dec 2024

1:00pm

22 Dec 2024

4:00pm

MORE >>>