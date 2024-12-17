Harris YMCA Nutcracker Ballet At Central Piedmont Dec 21-22
Join in the family-friendly performance of everyone’s holiday favorite, The Nutcracker Ballet, presented by the Harris YMCA Performing Company – our 22nd annual production. All sales are final; no refunds or cancellations.
The 9:30 Meet and Greet is for the 10:30 show on 12/21,and the 12:00 Meet and Greet is for the 1:00 show on 12/22. Come early and visit with the cast, take pictures, get autographs, visit the stage and have early seating!
SHOW TIMES
- 21 Dec 2024
- 10:30am
- 21 Dec 2024
- 1:30pm
- 21 Dec 2024
- 4:30pm
- 21 Dec 2024
- 7:30pm
- 22 Dec 2024
- 1:00pm
- 22 Dec 2024
- 4:00pm