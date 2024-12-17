Kristi Coleman Chosen 2024 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman Of The Year

Queens University of Charlotte announces Kristi Coleman—Queens University of Charlotte Board of Trustees member, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and President of the Carolina Panthers—as the 2024 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year!

Coleman plays a vital role in shaping the Carolinas community. She serves on the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Additionally, Coleman is on the Board of Directors for the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Charlotte Center City Partners, as well as the President’s Advisory Board at Clemson University. She also contributes her expertise as a Charlotte Executive Leadership Council member.

Since 1986, Queens has honored women shaping Charlotte’s business and civic landscape through extraordinary leadership. Kristi’s remarkable journey — from Deloitte to her groundbreaking role as the second female president in NFL history — inspires us all.

Join in honoring Kristi’s accomplishments at a luncheon in March 2025. Registration opens on January 6, and more details will be available soon. Congratulations, Kristi!

Read more: https://www.queens.edu/…/kristi-coleman-named-as-the…/

MORE >>>