Collegiate Standard

Queens University of Charlotte has named Kayleen Favreau of women’s lacrosse and Landry Jurecka of baseball as Royals of the Month, recognizing their standout performances during the month of April.



Kayleen Favreau – Women’s Lacrosse

Senior attacker Kayleen Favreau continued her dominant career this April, repeating as the ASUN Offensive Player of the Year and earning spots on both the All-ASUN First Team and the Academic All-ASUN Team. It marks her second consecutive year on the first team and third overall All-ASUN selection.

Favreau delivered one of the most memorable performances in program history with nine goals in a single game against Stetson, setting a new Queens record. The effort earned her ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors. She also reached two major career milestones during the month, recording her 150th career goal and 200th career point.

The Oregon native capped off the regular season by scoring the game-winning goal in a crucial victory over Lindenwood, solidifying her role as a go-to leader for the Royals.

Landry Jurecka – Baseball

Right-handed pitcher Landry Jurecka delivered a dominant April on the mound, making four appearances and tossing 26.2 innings with a stellar 1.71 ERA. A highlight of the month came against Stetson, where the Greenwood, Arkansas native threw his first-ever complete game, just the fourth in program history.

Jurecka posted back-to-back 10-strikeout games against Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson, establishing himself as one of the conference’s most dangerous arms. He currently ranks in the top five in the ASUN in both ERA and strikeouts against conference opponents, and just recently broke the single-season school record for strikeouts.

