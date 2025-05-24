Charlotte Alumna Maya Singletary: The Relentless Rise Of A Track Star

Every stride Maya Singletary takes is a promise—to herself, her teammates, and the sport of track and field. A former standout at UNC Charlotte, Singletary has emerged as one of Team USA’s brightest sprinting stars, climbing from conference champion to global podium finisher with relentless drive and unwavering poise.

Singletary‘s rise began in the heart of North Carolina, where she dominated the track scene at UNC Charlotte. In February 2023, Singletary exploded onto the national radar by obliterating a 17-year-old school record in the indoor 400 meters. Her 52.34-second dash at the Clemson Invitational wasn’t just fast—it was transformative. It marked her as a serious contender beyond the college ranks. She followed that feat with a 51.67-second outdoor 400-meter run at the Florida Relays, resetting the school standard yet again.

Those times weren’t just numbers—they were statements. And the accolades quickly followed. Multiple Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week honors piled up as Singletary turned in performance after performance that pushed the limits of her potential.

But what makes Singletary exceptional isn’t just her individual brilliance. It’s her ability to elevate a team. As a key leg of UNC Charlotte’s 4×400-meter relay squad, she anchored with a confidence and strength that turned heads across the track world. That same composure caught the attention of USA Track & Field, earning her a spot on the U.S. relay pool for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Then, in 2025, came her defining moment. In Nanjing, China, at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Singletary helped Team USA claim silver in the 4×400-meter relay. With her on the track, the U.S. women surged to the podium, and Singletary’s name was etched into the conversation of global sprinting elites.

Maya Singletary isn’t just chasing records—she’s building a legacy. As her career accelerates, she’s setting a new standard for what it means to rise through the ranks: with speed, with heart, and with an unshakable belief in the power of the next stride.

