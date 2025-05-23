Email Security Update For Central Piedmont Students

Starting May 29, Central Piedmont student email accounts will be protected by Proofpoint, the same spam filtering system currently used by employees. This added layer of email security will help reduce spam and phishing attempts.

To learn how to manage your spam settings, view the Proofpoint User Guide.

No action is needed before May 29. After the transition, students will begin receiving daily spam digests and can log in to Proofpoint (spam.cpcc.edu) to review quarantined messages and manage block/allow lists.

For questions or support, contact the ITS Service Desk via the client portal.

MORE >>>