Charlotte Coach Ryan Ashburn Departs—Leaving A Great Culture For The Program In Her Legacy

Charlotte Women’s Golf Head Coach Ryan Ashburn has announced she is stepping down after four years leading the program.

“I want to thank Ryan Ashburn for her time at Charlotte,” said Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill. “She has built a great culture for the women’s golf program, and we are committed to continue building on the foundation to compete for championships in the search for our next head coach.”

Ashburn led the Niners to a 99-45-4 record in 2024-25, the best single season record in program history and the third winning season overall since the program’s inception in 2017-18. Charlotte totaled eight top five finishes as a team this season, including a second-place finish in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

“After an incredible journey with Charlotte Athletics, I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching,” said Ashburn. “It has been an honor to lead the women’s golf program and watch so many young players grow not only as golfers but as people. I am eternally grateful to Mike Hill, Darin Spease, and Ryan Cabbage for giving me the opportunity four years ago along with all the individuals across the athletic department who contributed to the program. It truly meant so much to me to be a part of the Niner Family. To the team, thank you so much for choosing Charlotte and putting your trust in me as a coach. Thank you for all the long hours, hard work, and dedication to Charlotte. Thank you for the memories that I’ll always cherish. You all make Charlotte proud!”

Pinky Chaisilprungruang earned both AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors while being named to the AAC All-Conference team along with Jette Schulze. Chaisilprungruang won individual titles at the Daniel Island Invitational and City of Oaks Collegiate and placed within the top 10 in each tournament this season, leading up to the NCAA Regionals, where she earned a spot in the field as an individual.

A national search for Ashburn’s replacement will commence immediately.

