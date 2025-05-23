Charlotte 2025 Juneteenth Block Party June 21

June 21, 2025 / 6:00 PM-9:00 PM

Hauser Alumni Pavilion / 8931 Cameron Boulevard / Charlotte, NC 28262

Celebrate camaraderie, culture, and community at the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Block Party hosted by the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter. This free family-friendly event brings together all alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends, and guests for an evening of fun. This year’s event features a live DJ, delicious food from two local food trucks, fun activities, and a chance to connect with Niner Nation. Whether you’re reuniting with classmates or making new memories, this is a Block Party you don’t want to miss! All are welcome. Celebrate—Niner Style.

Register