Charlotte’s Lydia Thompson Awarded Lighton International Artists Exchange Program Grant

Lydia Thompson, a UNC Charlotte professor of art known for her innovative work in mixed media and ceramics, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Lighton International Artists Exchange Program award. This grant will support her travel to Ghana, where she will embark on an immersive research project focused on the rich architectural and cultural traditions of the West African nation.

From June 22 to July 11, Thompson will be conducting fieldwork in the village of Sirigu, known for its distinctive adobe homes adorned with intricate painted designs. These vibrant patterns, often created by the women of the village, serve as a canvas for exploring themes of identity, memory, and the cultural significance of place. Thompson’s research will center on these structures as well as the broader landscape of Ghana’s traditional adobe architecture.

Thompson’s investigation will not be confined to the walls of these adobe homes. She also plans to visit craft centers such as the Afari Pottery Center, where traditional pottery-making techniques have been passed down through generations. As part of her documentation process, Thompson will capture these experiences through photography, journaling, and video recordings, with the goal of sharing her findings in a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

In her artist statement, Thompson explained the conceptual roots of her work, noting, “My current work is an investigation of migration and residual ancestral memories that examine space and place of human existence. Geographical landscapes have provided resources for the continuous mobility of humans, to create communities and construct abodes. These works are reminders of the past and current lessons to learn about the persistence and preservation of one’s own culture.”

The Lighton International Artists Exchange Program, designed to support mid-career visual artists and arts professionals, is dedicated to fostering cross-cultural collaboration and understanding. By funding international travel for artists of exceptional quality, the program hopes to build lasting relationships between cultures through shared artistic practice.

Looking ahead, Thompson will spend the fall of 2025 as an artist-in-residence at Starworks in Star, North Carolina. There, she will continue to develop new works inspired by the adobe architecture and traditional art forms she encountered during her travels in Ghana, using experimental techniques such as atmospheric kiln firing to create new textures and surfaces for her ceramics.

A highly regarded mixed media artist, Thompson’s work often reflects personal and cultural narratives. Her artistic achievements have earned her residencies and grants in the United States, as well as abroad in countries such as Nigeria, Canada, and Denmark. Thompson’s pieces are held in public and private collections across the U.S., as well as in New Zealand, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy.

MORE >>>