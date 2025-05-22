Queens University Honors Recipients With Eminent Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards

Since 1948, Queens University of Charlotte has continued the long-honored tradition of presenting the prestigious Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award to an outstanding student and community member at commencement. Created in 1925 by the New York Southern Society to celebrate the life and legacy of Algernon Sullivan—a notable late 19th-century lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist—the award celebrates those who embody his exemplary character and dedication to humanitarian pursuits.

This year, the student award was presented to Maggie Dineen ’25, a student whose journey at Queens exemplifies the very spirit of the award. From her groundbreaking achievement as the first Queens student to receive a Projects for Peace grant, to her transformative experiences on the border and in Guatemala, Dineen has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to understanding and serving others.

At the podium, Queens University President Dan Lugo acknowledged Dineen’s accomplishments on campus and beyond. “Since arriving at Queens, Maggie has immersed herself in service both on and off campus. She has shown unwavering dedication to her peers, the university, and the greater Charlotte community,” said Lugo. “Her humility is matched only by her passion for social justice and her relentless drive to serve others without expecting anything in return. As she prepares for the next chapter, serving with the Peace Corps in Thailand, we know her journey of service is far from over.”

After visiting Guatemala, she created “The Voice of Migrants,” sharing stories with the campus community about the fundamental human desire for peace and connection, even amidst adversity. Dineen’s experiences at Queens, including her participation in the Davies Fellowship through Belk Chapel, where she explored interfaith understanding, have shaped her into a true global citizen.

Her approach to service is marked by deep respect and a genuine desire to learn and build relationships, and her dedication to amplifying the voices of migrants and her commitment to impactful, community-centered action make Dineen an exceptional embodiment of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award’s ideals.

The community award was presented to Sue Fields Ross, Ph.D., a proud alumna of the Class of ’61. Ross’ lifelong embodiment of service and transformative leadership, is deeply intertwined with her enduring connection to Queens University.

“Today, we celebrate your profound impact on Queens, higher education, the lives you’ve transformed, communities across the great state of North Carolina, and, of course, your unwavering embodiment of our motto, ‘Not to be served, but to serve,’” said Lugo.

As a student, her commitment was evident in her leadership of the Queens Christian Association and her groundbreaking initiative to organize a racially integrated retreat alongside Johnson C. Smith and Davidson College students, demonstrating a forward-thinking dedication to societal progress. Her passion for equality extended beyond campus, as seen in her tireless work on Terry Sanford’s gubernatorial campaign, advocating for education and anti-poverty initiatives.

Her distinguished career in higher education, including impactful roles at multiple institutions and a significant 16-year tenure on Queens’ Board of Trustees where she championed the transition to co-education, showcases her continued dedication to educational advancement and institutional growth. Furthermore, her exceptional commitment as an alumna, marked by years of service on various boards, tireless fundraising efforts for the Queens Fund, and the establishment of Sue Fields Ross ’61 Endowed Scholarship, underscores her unwavering dedication to the university’s mission and the success of its students, perfectly reflecting the Sullivan Award’s emphasis on serving others.

In recognizing this year’s winners, Queens upheld its enduring commitment to honoring individuals who not only achieve personal success but also dedicate their lives to the betterment of their communities and the wider world. Their respective journeys, one just beginning and the other a testament to a lifetime of impact, illustrate the timeless values championed by Algernon Sydney Sullivan: a profound sense of civic responsibility, unwavering integrity, and a deep-seated desire to serve humanity.

