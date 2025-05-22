Central Piedmont Highlights NC Scholars Of Global Distinction

The remarkable achievements of Central Piedmont students who completed the NC Scholars of Global Distinction program were recognized in a ceremony on May 2. This program demands a deep commitment to global understanding through academics and immersive experiences.

The following scholars met all requirements, including completing 15 credit hours of globally-focused courses, participating in eight globally-focused events, and dedicating over 30 hours to a global immersion experience:

Sabina Darjee

Sara Sadrnia

Ethan Smith

Yin Theint

Megan Wadsworth

Shenise Young

Each scholar also crafted a reflective portfolio and delivered a capstone presentation, showcasing their comprehensive learning journey.

Gratitude was extended to the dedicated faculty and staff who made this celebration possible: Teresa Hall, Sydia Fenner, Olivia Stockwell, Alisson Garcia, and Marjorie Carihua.

