Central Piedmont Highlights NC Scholars Of Global Distinction

The remarkable achievements of Central Piedmont students who completed the NC Scholars of Global Distinction program were recognized in a ceremony on May 2. This program demands a deep commitment to global understanding through academics and immersive experiences.

The following scholars met all requirements, including completing 15 credit hours of globally-focused courses, participating in eight globally-focused events, and dedicating over 30 hours to a global immersion experience:

  • Sabina Darjee
  • Sara Sadrnia
  • Ethan Smith
  • Yin Theint
  • Megan Wadsworth
  • Shenise Young

Each scholar also crafted a reflective portfolio and delivered a capstone presentation, showcasing their comprehensive learning journey.

Gratitude was extended to the dedicated faculty and staff who made this celebration possible: Teresa Hall, Sydia Fenner, Olivia Stockwell, Alisson Garcia, and Marjorie Carihua.

