Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
GeneralJohnson C. Smith UniversityLifestyle

1867 Golden Bull Round-Up At JCSU Oct 5

CStandard


Sat Oct 5, 2024 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Meet:

  • Faculty members from our diverse range of 20+ majors
  • Student leaders who shape campus life
  • Representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience:

  • Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life
  • Entertaining performances
  • Family workshops to provide valuable insights
  • Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
  • Come and be a part of the JCSU community!

Location:

Johnson C. Smith University, 28216

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010. 

MORE >>>