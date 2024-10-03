1867 Golden Bull Round-Up At JCSU Oct 5
Sat Oct 5, 2024 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Meet:
- Faculty members from our diverse range of 20+ majors
- Student leaders who shape campus life
- Representatives from our Financial Aid department
Experience:
- Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life
- Entertaining performances
- Family workshops to provide valuable insights
- Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds
- Come and be a part of the JCSU community!
Location:
Johnson C. Smith University, 28216
For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.