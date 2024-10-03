1867 Golden Bull Round-Up At JCSU Oct 5



Sat Oct 5, 2024 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Meet:

Faculty members from our diverse range of 20+ majors

Student leaders who shape campus life

Representatives from our Financial Aid department

Experience:

Clubs and Organizations Fair showcasing vibrant student life

Entertaining performances

Family workshops to provide valuable insights

Campus tours to explore our welcoming grounds

Come and be a part of the JCSU community!

Location:

Johnson C. Smith University, 28216

For more questions, email admissions@jcsu.edu or call 704.378.1010.

