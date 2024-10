Digital Inclusion Week At Central Piedmont Oct 7-11

From Mon, Oct 7 to Fri, Oct 11, join us for Digital Inclusion Week! Hosted by the Digital Literacy Learning Space, this exciting week features virtual and on-campus events to promote digital equity.

Event Highlights:

Online Chess Competition (Oct 7-11)

Cybersecurity Best Practices (Tues, Oct 8)

Laptop Repair Days (Oct 9-10)

AI and Augmented Reality Day (Thurs, Oct 10)

Location: Central Campus and virtual

For full event details, visit Digital Inclusion Week.

